Police: Alcohol suspected in deadly head-on crash in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS-Cleveland Heights police are investigating a deadly head-on crash involving a suspected drunk driver.
It happened around 11:00 p.m. Thursday at Mayfield and Taylor Roads.
Police say a vehicle was driving westbound on Mayfield when he ran a red light and struck a vehicle traveling south through Taylor.
Shortly after the crash police say the driver, who ran the red light, had been drinking and attempted to leave the scene. Two eye-witnesses were able to detain him until officers arrived.
The driver of the other vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries and did not survive.
Charges are pending.
