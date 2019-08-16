Police: Alcohol suspected in deadly head-on crash in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS-Cleveland Heights police are investigating a deadly head-on crash involving a suspected drunk driver.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. Thursday at Mayfield and Taylor Roads.

Police say a vehicle was driving westbound on Mayfield when he ran a red light and struck a vehicle traveling south through Taylor.

Shortly after the crash police say the driver,  who ran the red light, had been drinking and attempted to leave the scene. Two eye-witnesses were able to detain him until officers arrived.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries and did not survive.

Charges are pending.

 

 

