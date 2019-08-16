× New DNA tests ordered to help track down suspect in teen’s 1987 murder

CUYAHOGA FALLS- More than 30 years after her unsolved murder, the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department and The Porchlight Project have teamed up to help track down a local teen’s killer.

The body of 17-year-old Barbara Blatnik was found naked alongside O’Neil Road near Blossom Music Center Dec 20, 1987.

Blatnik was last seen alive the night before. She had been dropped off by a friend at the corner of Warner Road and Grand Division in Garfield Heights around midnight.

Authorities say the teen’s injuries were consistent of being strangled.

The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department has asked the Bureau of Criminal investigation to conduct additional tests on the DNA found under Barbara Blatnik’s fingernails in hopes to obtain a genetic profile of the suspect.

If you have information on the case please contact the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department Detective Bureau, 330-971-8334.