Man stabbed to death at Elyria gas station

ELYRIA, Ohio — A man died after being stabbed several times in the chest at a gas station in Elyria early Friday.

According to Elyria police, officers were called to Gas Go, 237 Lake Ave., at 1:13 a.m. to reports of a man bleeding profusely.

They found a 27-year-old inside the store with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds to the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Detectives at the scene were told a vehicle was seen leaving the area shortly after stabbing. It was recovered at a gas station on Memphis Avenue in Cleveland.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Elyria Police Department at 440-323-3302.