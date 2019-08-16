× Man faces murder charges in foster brother’s stabbing death at Elyria gas station

ELYRIA, Ohio — Elyria police released additional information Friday in the investigation into a man’s death.

According to a release from police, the victim– identified as Antwan T. Dormendo, 27– was found stabbed at the Gas Go on Lake Ave. at 1:13 a.m. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said it was determined that Antonio F. Sprinkle, 27, was allegedly responsible for the crime. Detectives signed charges against Sprinkle for murder.

At just before 7 a.m., police located Sprinkle walking on Middle Ave. near 8th St.

Officers took him into custody without incident.

Elyria police said, once back at the police station, Sprinkle admitted to detectives his involvement in Dormendo’s death. Dormendo was Sprinkle’s foster brother.

Sprinkle is being held without bond.

