Largest D-Day reenactment in U.S. being held in Northeast Ohio this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONNEAUT, Ohio -- It was 75 years ago this summer when allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy in Operation Overlord, also known as D-Day. Friday, that heroic invasion played out on the shores of Lake Erie.

D-Day Ohio, Inc. has staged the largest D-Day living history reenactment in the country in Conneaut. It features over 1,800 reenactors from across the US and Canada.

Attendees will witness men, women and their machines perform a living tribute to the veterans of WWII through dress, mock battles, and a living history display.

In the video above, Fox 8 videographer Dave Arnold shows us how one of the most significant days in history was brought to life in Northeast Ohio.

D-Day Conneaut is held every August at Conneaut Township Park. The re-enactment continues Saturday with scheduled programming running from 8 a.m. until midnight.

Admission is free but donations of any size are appreciated as the event is completely funded by donor contributions.

Viewing space for the battles is limited so event organizers ask that spectators follow guidelines outlined on their website.

Click here for more information.