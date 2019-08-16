Kings Island announces plans for newest coaster; Orion will be 10th fastest in world

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island have announced plans for their newest coaster, Orion, which will be one of only seven giga coasters in the world when it opens in spring 2020.

Giga coasters are a class of roller coasters with a height or drop of 300 to 399 feet. The park said the ride will be the 10th fastest coaster in the world.

Kings Island on Thursday said the ride will be themed to the park’s new Area 72. According to the Kings Island website: “Scientists are in a race against time to develop technology capable of weaving transport vehicles through a coming meteor storm and traveling to a new planet within the Orion constellation. For the program to be successful, it needs volunteers to help with testing.”

There is a 300-foot drop, seven hills and the ride is 5,321 feet long with speeds of up to 91 miles per hour. It’s the tallest, fastest and longest steel roller coaster at Kings Island.

