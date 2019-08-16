It’s time to ‘Clear the Shelters!’ Discounted adoption fees at many shelters this weekend

It’s time to ‘Clear the Shelters!’

Hundreds of shelters across the country on Saturday will take part in the nationwide pet adoption drive in an effort to find homes for thousands of animals.

Many shelters are offering reduced adoption prices and other incentives.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER

Adoption fees will be $20 between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday. That includes vaccinations, spay/neuter, microchips, heartworm testing, deworming and a 2019 license.

The requirements and other information is as follows:

CITY DOGS CLEVELAND

Their adoption fee is $21, and they’ll be open between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. For more on their campaign, click here.

CLEVELAND APL

Hours will be extended to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Adoption fees for dogs over three years old will be waived with the purchase of a county license. Adoption fees for cats over 3 will be waived, and cats under 3 will be reduced to $25.

For more on the APL’s event, click here.

For more on Clear the Shelter, along with a list of participating shelters, click here.