I-TEAM: Police investigating after bones found in Hudson

Posted 7:14 pm, August 16, 2019, by , and , Updated at 07:16PM, August 16, 2019

HUDSON, Ohio – The FOX 8 I-TEAM has uncovered a mystery in the Summit County town of Hudson that could go back decades after work crews found bones.

Friday, crews digging a sanitary sewer line discovered the bones.  The work was being done on private property off of Boston Mills Road.

Hudson police were called and they are now working to determine if the bones are human or from an animal.

Detectives will be back in the area Saturday with medical officials. It could take weeks before they can determine if the bones are human.

Sources say it appears the bones had been buried for years.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.