I-271 reopens after semi smashes into concrete wall

MACEDONIA, Ohio –When a semi smashed into a concrete barrier along I-271 north early Friday morning, it sent large pieces of concrete into the southbound lanes of the highway.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in Macedonia.

By 5:30 a.m., I-271 had reopened in both directions after crews worked to remove the concrete pieces, rebuild the wall, and move the semi.

The semi was hauling several cars.

The crash happened in a construction zone, but there were no reports of any injuries.