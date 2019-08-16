Five-year-old girl given ‘Medal of Bravery’ for stopping man from violently attacking her mother

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A five-year-old girl is being hailed a hero for stopping a man who was attacking her mother.

According to WSB, Carrissa Mills was stabbed multiple times by a family member back in February.

“While he was attacking me, I was kind of like pushing him away, and telling [my daughter Ariana] to back away, but she refused,” she recalled.

She said Ariana then pushed him hard enough that he backed off and ran away.

“I didn’t want her to be hurt,” Ariana told the TV outlet.

Police later found the suspect in the woods and arrested him.

On Thursday, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office awarded Ariana the “Medal of Bravery.”

Her mother said she is forever grateful to her daughter and couldn’t be more deserving of the honor.

“I believe that she saved my life,” said Carrissa.