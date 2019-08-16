× Doylestown police looking for missing 63-year-old man

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio — The Doylestown Police Department is asking for help finding Bernard G. Flechler.

The 63-year-old was last seen leaving a friend’s house around 11 p.m. on August 11.

According to the department, officers conducted a welfare check at his home where they found his vehicle and car keys in the garage. Other personal items of his were also still inside the home.

Flechler is 5’7″, weighs 155 lbs., has brown/gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Doylestown Police Department at 330-658-2771.