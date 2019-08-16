Disneyland honors free admission ticket woman won 34 years ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland honored a free park admission ticket that a guest won at the Anaheim park 34 years ago, admitting her into the park Thursday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Disneyland was running a promotion for its 30th anniversary in 1985. The park was giving away gifts to the 30th visitor and every multiple of 30 thereafter.

Prizes were as grand as a new Cadillac, however Tamia Richardson, who was 14 years old at the time, won the least expensive prize: a paper ticket featuring the silhouette of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle and reading “Admit one to Disneyland.”

When Richardson won the ticket, Disneyland's entrance price was only $16.50. But today, a one-day ticket to the park during the peak summer months today costs $149. Below, Tamia Richardson on the day she won the ticket in 1985. 📸: Tamia Richardson https://t.co/YzlCkpESnG pic.twitter.com/5prYF5knPV — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 15, 2019

Richardson, now a school teacher in Canada and mother, dug out the ticket and traveled to the park Thursday with her teenage daughters.

Surprisingly, Disneyland accepted the three decade old ticket for free admission. The park exchanged Richardson’s ticket for a daily park hopper pass granting her access to both Disneyland and California Adventure Park.

“I was a little nervous because it was an old ticket,” Richardson told the newspaper. “I was crossing my fingers.”

She said she planned to make “good use of the free ticket,” adding that she and her daughters moved from each area of the park to the next, trying to hit all the attractions.

More on Disneyland, here.