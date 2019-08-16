× Cuyahoga County adds 36 corrections to jail staff

CLEVELAND- Cuyahoga County has announced 36 corrections officers have been added to the jail staff.

The news comes after months of problems and internal investigations regarding the conditions and treatment of inmates at the jail.

In a news release, Armond Budish said, “Over the last two weeks, we have brought on 27 new hires and transferred 9 officers to the downtown jail, thereby increasing our total CO staffing to 626 as of today, believed to be our highest total ever. While there is much more work to be done with hiring to account for retirements and resignations, this is solid progress.”

Earlier this week Cleveland city councilman Basheer Jones held a rally calling for change inside the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Councilman Basheer Jones rallied with the NAACP, religious leaders, community activists, and others on the steps of the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court and Jail on Thursday, calling for change and continued awareness of the conditions inside. He says the physical conditions and treatment of the inmates is inhumane and more laws are in place to protect animals instead of humans.

