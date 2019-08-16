Cookie’s comeback: Carlos Carrasco moves step closer to a return to the mound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EASTLAKE, Ohio --Recovering Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco is moving a step closer to making a return to the mound.

Friday afternoon, Cookie took part in light batting practice with hitters from the Lake County Captains, the minor league baseball team.

The light workout is part of his road to recovery as Carrasco continues his fight against leukemia, and works his way back to the Indians’ active roster.

Carrasco spent about 15 minutes throwing pitches. This is his first time throwing to active batters since he was diagnosed with leukemia in June.

He has, though, practiced in the bullpen about three times.

Cookie says he feels great and is more than eager to return to Progressive Field with his teammates. He says it is frustrating sitting on the sidelines, but he knows he cannot rush his recovery.

“It’s hard, but I think the reality is I have to wait, I have to wait for, I wish I could make those decisions, but it’s not the staff and the trainer, so tomorrow we gonna go talking about how I feel and then we go from there,” he told FOX 8 News reporter Kevin Freeman.

Carrasco says he is very grateful for the support he has received from his family, teammates and fans. He appreciates the kind words he gets from people he sees in the public and those who contact him on social media.

“It’s been unbelievable, you know, just when I went to the All-Star Game to how those fans, the people and my teammates and my family, the community, the fans just support me, it’s great. I know I have some good company in there, so every time when I go out or even in my social media, it’s a lot, they pay attention to everything and I have a big support here,” he said.

Cookie says he does not know when he will be cleared to return to the Indians, but he hopes he will be on the roster for post-season play.

