Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Sister Corita Ambro as one of Cleveland's Own.

Last year, Sister Corita retired after spending 48 years feeding millions of meals to the homeless at Saint Augustine's Catholic Church in Tremont.

Even though she retired, the meals program she started will continue.

Sister Corita also raised 35 children, mostly teens from troubled homes.

**To nominate someone or a place to be featured as one of Cleveland's Own, click here**