Cleveland police looking for suspect accused of robbing mail carrier at gunpoint

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are hoping the public can help them identify a man accused of robbing a mail carrier at gunpoint.

According the department’s Facebook post, it happened in the 6600 block of Fir Avenue on August 5.

The mail carrier told officers the suspect put a gun to his back and said, “Don’t turn around or I’ll shoot you. Give me your wallet.”

He then handed over his wallet and the suspect ran away.

It was later discovered that his credit card was used at Footlocker and Rite Aid.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218.