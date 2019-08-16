Chance for storms on Saturday, temps could soar into the 90s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Next chance of storms arrives tomorrow afternoon between 1 and 5 PM. We’re in a MARGINAL RISK meaning there is a chance of an isolated strong to severe storm. Stay tuned.

We’re cranking up the heat! There is the chance we could tack on another few 90° days.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Quite a cool-down is forecast for later next week!

There’s still plenty of summer-time heat left with highs near 90° next Monday per our long range outlook posted back on July 29th (see below).

Compare rainfall vs normal from April through June and rainfall since early July across the midwest. Quiet a difference!