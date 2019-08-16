Bikers show off skills at XDL Freeride Festival; organizers hope to promote safe riding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- This weekend, the City of Cleveland will host the XDL Freeride Festival downtown at the municipal lot.

The event will feature street freestyle competitions, safety sessions, food trucks and other activities.

Organizers hope bikers in the area feel inspired, but also remember to ride responsibly. In the past, ATV and dirt bike riders have been caught on camera racing around town putting themselves and others in danger. To learn more about the festival, CLICK HERE.