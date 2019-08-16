Airbnb with ‘Golden Girls’ theme built on actress’ childhood property

THE GOLDEN GIRLS -- Pictured: (l-r) Bea Arthur as Dorothy Petrillo-Zbornak, Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereaux, Betty White as Rose Nylund, Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo -- Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via GETTY

ARDMORE, Okla. – Fans of a popular sitcom will soon be able to visit an Oklahoma Airbnb that is decorated with the show in mind.

A house that was built on the property of Rue McClanahan’s childhood home is now an Airbnb with a Golden Girls theme.

McClanahan, who was raised in Ardmore, played Blanche Deveraux on the popular show.

Now, guests can stay in ‘Blanche’s Boudoir,’ ‘Rose’s Room’ and ‘Sophia’s Suite.’

“I have been surprised, honestly, how much interest there has been,” Lori Harrison told KXII. “I think it has to do with something way greater than the Golden Girls but it’s been very exciting to watch it unfold.”  According to the TV station, Harrison said her family owned the house for years, but then got the idea to do something different with it.

