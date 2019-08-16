9-year-old Canton girl bitten by shark in Florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A 9-year-old Canton girl was bitten by a shark at a beach in Florida.

It happened around 11 a.m. Friday at New Smyrna Beach, Volusia County Beach Safety officials told FOX 8.

The girl was taken to the hospital by her mother. She suffered non-life threatening injuries, including lacerations to her leg, and is expected to be ok.

The beach stayed open after the incident.

According to First Coast News, this is the 10th bite this year in Volusia County, which experts call the “shark bite capital of the world.”

Area of #NewSmyrnabeach where 9y/o child wading knee deep got bit on leg by shark. This is 27th Ave approach, well south of jetty where most bites occur. But sharks are anywhere of course. Injury is not life threatening. Mom took her to hospital for care. pic.twitter.com/O8BsLMydPm — claire metz (@clairemetzwesh) August 16, 2019