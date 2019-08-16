81-year-old middle school custodian receives GED, promotion

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A middle school custodian in Bartow County, Georgia, is an absolute inspiration to others.

Instead of thinking about retirement, 81-year-old Herbert Perkinson was thinking about more job responsibilities.

According to a press release from the Bartow County School System, Woodland Middle School Principal Michael Blankenship said he wanted to offer the head custodian position last school year to Perkinson, but the school learned a high school diploma or GED was required.

“I told him that it’s never too late. The next thing I know, he comes to me and tells me he’s got a study guide and is going to take the test to get his GED,” Principal Blankenship said.

Perkinson has since passed at least two tests to receive his GED. “I’ll never forget the smile on his face when he came to tell me he had passed the test. This is what we’re about. Learning for all, even an 81-year-old custodian,” Blankenship said.

According to the school system, everyone is now celebrating Perkinson’s amazing accomplishments and working to refund the cost of the test and offer him the head custodian position for the 2020-2021 school year!

Perkinson said he couldn’t have done it without the help of the principal and also his daughter. “I’m glad I can serve as a role model to some. Just recently, my young grandson came to me about not wanting to finish school. After I told him my story, he’s determined to go to college.”