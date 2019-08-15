Weight Watchers releases weight loss app for kids as young as 8

Weight Watchers has released a new weight loss app for kids, but some are calling it dangerous.

Fox 5 New York reports that Kurbo is a free nutrition app for kids as young as eight and up to 17.

The company says it’s a new tool for the millions of U.S. children struggling with their weight.

But some parents and eating disorder experts say it could lead to a rise in obsessive and unhealthy behaviors in adolescents.

There’s now a petition on Change.org to remove the app for kids. Hundreds of people have signed it.

