Weight Watchers releases weight loss app for kids as young as 8

Posted 7:21 am, August 15, 2019, by

Weight Watchers has released a new weight loss app for kids, but some are calling it dangerous.

Fox 5 New York reports that Kurbo is a free nutrition app for kids as young as eight and up to 17.

The company says it’s a new tool for the millions of U.S. children struggling with their weight.

But some parents and eating disorder experts say it could lead to a rise in obsessive and unhealthy behaviors in adolescents.

There’s now a petition on Change.org to remove the app for kids. Hundreds of people have signed it.

Read more here. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.