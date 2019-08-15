Weather: Muggy with widespread storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More widespread storms are on the horizon for Thursday. A “marginal risk” for isolated severe storms Thursday afternoon.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: Let’s hope we can see the third straight weekend of fabulous weather!

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

We tweaked the heat down a little for early next week, but it’s still expected to be very warm and at least moderately humid. It will feel pretty nice over the next three days with highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Even though the “Dog Days” of summer are over, there’s still plenty of summer-time heat left with highs near 90° next Monday per our long range outlook posted back on July 29th (see below).

Compare rainfall vs normal from April through June and rainfall since early July across the midwest. Quiet a difference!

Join André Bernier in Episode #081 of his podcast, WeatherJazz®, in the player below to hear about the Perseids, the International Space Station, Jupiter, and a pair of colliding galaxies!