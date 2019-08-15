× Weather alerts: Severe thunderstorm warning for several counties

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the following areas:

Trumbull, Geauga, Medina and Summit counties until 3:15 p.m., and, Ottawa and Sandusky counties until 3 p.m.

There could be 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

**Check out Interactive Radar**

**Weather alert details, here**

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded parts of Northeast Ohio to a SLIGHT risk of strong to severe storms today.

Slight meaning a few severe storms expected rather than isolated, like in the MARGINAL risk.

The timing is now through around 6 PM. The main threats are damaging winds and heavy rain which could lead to localized flooding. Hail and a weak tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

A quiet night is ahead with the storm chance ending by the evening. Temperatures bottom out in the low 60s prior to dawn. Watch out for some patchy fog Friday morning.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: Let’s hope we can see the third straight weekend of fabulous weather! We’re cranking up the heat! There is the chance we could tack on another few 90° days to our tally.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

**Weather updates**