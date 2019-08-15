‘We got high together girl’: Wrong number leads to humorous conversation with Missouri cop

WINFIELD, Mo. — The Winfield Police Department is finding humor in a recent encounter involving one of their officers.

According to a Facebook post, someone accidentally texted his cellphone not realizing they had the wrong number.

The conversation starts with the person inviting who they think is their friend to a game.

He then replies by telling them they have the wrong number.

However, the person is confident it’s their friend writing, “No I don’t we went to the game together.”

The officer then asks, “What game did we go to?”

The person writes back,” With Shari and Diana we got high together girl.”

From there, the officer decides it’s time to reveal his identity and sends back a photo of himself showing his badge.

He then said, “Pretty sure we didn’t get high together. Are you still gonna come pick me up for the game though?”

As you can imagine, the conversation ended pretty quickly after that.