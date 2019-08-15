Vandal shooting pellet gun at parked cars targets Lorain neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio -- A local neighborhood is being targeted by someone shooting a pellet gun at parked cars.

“We are very scared because we all park out on the street,” said Michelle Rodriguez who lives on West 9th Street.

Lonnie Williams discovered his Chevy had been shot early Tuesday morning.

“My driver’s side, the driver side passenger window and the back window. My question is why?” said Williams.

Williams is not alone.

Lorain Police are investigating almost a dozen incidents where cars were shot by a pellet gun overnight Tuesday.

The damage was done overnight along West 9th Street, West 11th Street, West 29th Street and Oakdale. Owners reported the vandalism the next morning.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area and owns a security camera to check their footage and see if they might have captured the suspect or suspects on tape.