× Show Info: August 15, 2019

Rito’s Bakery

Jim Rito, owner of Rito’s Bakery, features several unique flavors of cannoli.

1930 Pearl Rd., Brunswick 44212

Comedian Brett Ernst

August 15-17

Hilarities

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Dutch Valley Market

High quality, all-natural meats and an array of Amish traditional foods can be found at Dutch Valley Market.

1411 Old Route 39, Sugarcreek 44681

330-852-2631

Clover Electric

https://www.cloverelectric.com/

855-543-1153

Mortach Financial

www.mortachfinancial.com

www.mortachfinancialradio.com

877-GAINS-4-U

Cedar Point Boat Show

August 22-25

Cedar Point Marina, Sandusky

www.cedarpointboatshow.com

Dutch Valley Gifts

Timeless treasures and handcrafted heirlooms are just a few items you’ll find at Dutch Valley Gifts.

1367 Old Route 39, Sugarcreek 44681

330-852-4926