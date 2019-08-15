Show Info: August 15, 2019

Posted 10:05 am, August 15, 2019, by

Rito’s Bakery
Jim Rito, owner of Rito’s Bakery, features several unique flavors of cannoli.

1930 Pearl Rd., Brunswick 44212

Comedian Brett Ernst
August 15-17
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Dutch Valley Market
High quality, all-natural meats and an array of Amish traditional foods can be found at Dutch Valley Market.

1411 Old Route 39, Sugarcreek 44681
330-852-2631

Clover Electric
https://www.cloverelectric.com/ 
855-543-1153

Mortach Financial
www.mortachfinancial.com
www.mortachfinancialradio.com
877-GAINS-4-U

Cedar Point Boat Show
August 22-25
Cedar Point Marina, Sandusky
www.cedarpointboatshow.com

Dutch Valley Gifts
Timeless treasures and handcrafted heirlooms are just a few items you’ll find at Dutch Valley Gifts.

1367 Old Route 39, Sugarcreek 44681
330-852-4926

