Pups in need: How you can help local dogs with disabilities become mobile

FAIRLAWN - Wallaby seems to smile as she uses her back paws to get her wheelchair device to roll down the driveway and follow her owner.

"She does pretty good with it," said Brian Hollingsworth.

Hollingsworth adopted Wallaby and Roo from a shelter about two years ago.

"They were puppy mill dogs so they were born with severe front leg deformities due to inbreeding," Holligsworth said.

The two are sisters, and they can get around pretty good but have trouble going for walks and playing. They are extremely loving and Hollingsworth wants to bring them to nursing homes and pediatric wards but needs to get them more mobile.

"We are trying to find them prosthetic devices but the costs are around $1,500 a limb," Hollingsworth said.

He works two jobs and is saving money for the devices. He has also started a Go Fund Me Account for his two best friends.

"They are my babies, and I have a soft spot in my heart for dogs that no one else is going to adopt," Hollingsworth said. "As soon as I sat down with them, I knew I just had to take them home."

