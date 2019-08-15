Cleveland police find man shot in face following shooting at nearby bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are investigating an overnight shooting that was spread-out over two crime scenes.

Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, Cleveland officers were called to E. 79th Street and Euclid Avenue where they found a man shot in the face. They also found a car that had shooting damage and blood inside. They said they found a gun in the vehicle as well.

The victim told officers he was shot at the Wolf's Den Bar on Cedar Avenue near E. 83rd Street. Officers said they found a crime scene at the bar including shell casings, a gun, and several crashed vehicles outside.

The victim was taken to University Hospitals in unknown condition.

