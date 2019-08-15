Cleveland police find man shot in face following shooting at nearby bar

Posted 3:45 am, August 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:36AM, August 15, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are investigating an overnight shooting that was spread-out over two crime scenes.

Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, Cleveland officers were called to  E. 79th Street and Euclid Avenue where they found a man shot in the face. They also found a car that had shooting damage and blood inside. They said they found a gun in the vehicle as well.

The victim told officers he was shot at the Wolf's Den Bar on Cedar Avenue near E. 83rd Street. Officers said they found a crime scene at the bar including shell casings, a gun, and several crashed vehicles outside.

The victim was taken to University Hospitals in unknown condition.

We will keep you updated here on FOX8.com and on-air on Fox 8 News.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.503742 by -81.633529.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.