Police ask for help finding missing photographer who failed to show up for a job

Desmond Beasley (Photo Credit: Garfield Heights police)

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police in Garfield Heights are asking for help in finding a missing man who never showed up for a job assignment.

Police said Desmond Beasley, 33, works as a photographer and failed to show up for an assignment at the I PROMISE School in Akron . Akron native and NBA superstar LeBron James was at the school Wednesday to unveil new amenities.

Family and friends told police it was “not like him to miss an obligation.”

A friend said he received a “concerning” text message from Beasley. Beasley’s phone service was disconnected around 2 p.m. Wednesday and last pinged east of Streetsboro.

According to a news release, Beasley was driving a black 2017 Kia Sportage with a possible temporary tag and a front Spitzer dealer tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Garfield Heights Police Department (216) 475-1234.

