PEPPER PIKE-Pepper Pike police are asking for help locating a missing teen.

16-year-old Demetrius Primm Jr. left home last night after an argument with his father. He is 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, Demetrius was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the word “Spicy” on the chest, black pants, no shoes, only wearing blue and white socks.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 216-831-1424.

