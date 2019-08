Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alexshia Santiago, 14, was last seen Feb. 26.

She is 5'3" tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

She had red hair when she went missing.

She is a student at James Ford Rhodes High School in Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland detectives at 216-621-1234.

