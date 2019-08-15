Man with special needs gets first birthday party ever after his former high school teacher takes him in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WACO, Texas -- A Texas man who was found walking down the highway alone a little over two months ago gave an unlikely name when police found and tried to help him find his way home.

Chris Barrington, who functions at the 6-year-old level, had been wandering for two days. His father was so sick with late stage leukemia, that he couldn't move.

Chris had no other immediate family. But he did remember the name of his junior high teacher, Michell Girard.

Girard taught Chris for four years at Gatesville Junior High School but hadn't interacted with him in years.

When she learned about his situation, she didn't hesitate to take him in.

"I said 'what happens if I don't take him? Would he get in a group home?' They said 'no he'd go in to an institution.' And I was like 'not on my watch he's not'," she said.

Girard is now applying for guardianship of Chris after his father passed away on Aug. 1.

While they wait for that process to be completed, Girard is making sure Chris has every opportunity to do the things he hasn't been able to do.

"He's never had a birthday present, a birthday, he's never had a Christmas, Thanksgiving, nothing," she said. "So this year is going to be full of firsts."

And with the help of JMB Fishing out of Waco, Chris was not only able to have his first birthday party, but he got to go on his first boat ride and fishing trip.