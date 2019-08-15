I-TEAM: What’s next in court for local football players charged in hazing, sexual assaults?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio — The FOX 8 I-TEAM is investigating what's next in court for four players from the Berea-Midpark Football team who were hit with charges for alleged hazing that turned into sexual assaults.

The I-TEAM revealed Wednesday that an 18-year-old was indicted by Cuyahoga County Prosecutors in adult court and 3 other younger teens have been hit with charges in Juvenile Court. The charges filed include rape, kidnapping, sexual battery and more.

We’ve learned the 18-year-old faces possible punishment of 3-11 years on the main charge against him, more time could be added from other charges and he could be labelled a sex offender.

Two of the three teens also face sex charges.

The suspected ringleader faces a total of 29 charges. Another teen has been hit with 13 charges. They both could eventually be tried as adults, which will be decided by a judge at a later time.

Investigators found the hazing happened while the team was away at a summer football camp.

Some parents of players believe the coaches share some of the blame for not being aware of what was going on or stopping it. The school district, at this point, is not pursuing any discipline against any coaches.

The suspects all go to court for the first time later this month.

