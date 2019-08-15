Homicide unit investigating after resident found dead in Cleveland apartment

Posted 7:03 pm, August 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:25PM, August 15, 2019

Police investigate homicide at 1354 W. 93rd St. on August 15, 2019 (WJW Photo)

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after a female was found dead in an apartment on the city’s west side.

Police were called to the 1300 block of W. 93rd Street around 11:35 a.m. Thursday to conduct a wellness check.

Friends of the resident unlocked the unit for officers.

Police searched the apartment and found the resident deceased. Officials say she possibly suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

The body was taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination

There has been no positive identification due to decomposition, authorities report.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

