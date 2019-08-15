George Lopez, Edward James Olmos visit El Paso shooting victims at area hospitals

EL PASO, Texas — Actors George Lopez and Edward James Olmos visited two El Paso hospitals to meet with victims injured in the city’s recent mass shooting.

A gunman killed 22 people and injured 24 others at an area Walmart on August 3.

Thursday, Lopez and Olmos met with patients and staff members at Del Sol Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Lopez was seen wearing a shirt that read “El Paso Strong Fuerte” and Olmos displayed an “El Paso Strong” pin.

Celebrating life with the survivors of El Paso. Find a way of helping and uniting with the families of those that lost family members and survivors and their families of Dayton and El Paso. Find ways of helping! pic.twitter.com/wjkjdw9wXC — Edward James Olmos (@edwardjolmos) August 15, 2019

According to KFOX, the celebrities also paid their respects to those who were killed in the shooting by visiting the makeshift memorial located near the Walmart.

