Friday Forecast: Patchy morning fog, followed by warm temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It's still going to be muggy Thursday evening, but we've got a quiet night ahead. Temperatures bottoming out in the low 60’s prior to dawn.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Watch for some patchy fog Friday morning.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: Let’s hope we can see the third straight weekend of fabulous weather! We’re cranking up the heat! There is the chance we could tack on another few 90° days to our tally.

We tweaked the heat down a little for early next week, but it’s still expected to be very warm and at least moderately humid. It will feel pretty nice over the next three days with highs in the mid 70’s to lower 80’s.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.