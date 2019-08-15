Florida teacher removed from classroom for reprimanding students who don’t stand for Pledge of Allegiance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida high school teacher has been removed from the classroom after allegedly writing a message on the classroom board reprimanding students who don’t stand for the Pledge of Allegiance, according to FOX 30.

Photos on social media show the handwritten note on a whiteboard at First Coast High School, which is addressed to “homeroom” and signed by “Mr. G.”

The message cited historical references including slavery, women’s suffrage and the election of an African-American president. It also reportedly referenced the fact that the superintendent of the school district is black.

You can read the complete note in the Tweet below:

This message got a #Jacksonville HS teacher removed from the classroom. DCPS says it was written scolding students who didn't stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. It mentions the Civil War, slavery, women's voting rights, election of President Obama, & more. #News #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/7YzwQRIU8i — Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) August 15, 2019

Duval County Public Schools told the news outlet they were made aware of the incident Wednesday afternoon, adding that the teacher’s statements are not consistent with state statute or school board policy.

The teacher was removed from the classroom pending the outcome of a review by the Office of Professional Standards.