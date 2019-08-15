LIVE VIDEO: Feast of the Assumption kicks off in Little Italy

Live Video

CLEVELAND — The Feast of the Assumption began in Little Italy Thursday morning with a solemn mass at Holy Rosary Church.

On this holy day of obligation, Catholics show their strong devotion to The Blessed Virgin Mary and her ascension into heaven.

A procession, which is an extension of prayer during the Mass, began at the church and continues through the entire Little Italy neighborhood before concluding at the church at around 12:45 p.m.

Then, the five-block festival begins, and includes live music, lots of great food and carnival rides.

The festivities end Sunday night.

