El Paso police looking to identify hero in Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso police are asking for helping identifying a man they say acted as a hero during the mass shooting at an area Walmart earlier this month.

Police shared a surveillance photo of the unidentified man on Twitter, saying his actions were “critical and lifesaving.”

The man is believed to have saved several lives during the shooting, including that of an infant.

Crimes Against Persons is requesting the community’s help in identifying the person in the picture. His actions at

Call (915) 212-4040

Police are hoping the public can identify him so he can be interviewed by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call (915) 212-4040.

