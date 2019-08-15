Authorities investigating after miles-long police chase ends on Ohio Turnpike

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — All eastbound lanes of a portion of the Ohio Turnpike in Cuyahoga County were blocked due to a crash and “police activity” Thursday.

All but one lane have reopened.

According to the Milan post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the closure follows a nearly 40-mile police chase. The occupants in the vehicle involved are injured, but authorities say their injuries happened prior to the crash.

According to the Ohio Turnpike, the lanes are closed at milepost 162.3. Travelers must exit at the Interstate 71 exit.

