Dale Earnhardt Jr. and family not injured after plane crashes in Tennessee

Posted 4:42 pm, August 15, 2019, by and , Updated at 04:57PM, August 15, 2019

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. -- A plane carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy and their child crashed Thursday in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

According to WGHP, Mike Davis, with JR Motorsports confirmed the family was on board during the crash.  The Earnhardts were not injured.

The private plane reportedly ran off the runway at the Elizabethton Airport and caught fire.

All aboard the plane, including two pilots, are expected to be ok.

The FAA told CNN two pilots and three passengers were aboard.  All people are expected to be ok.  The plane's tail number was N8JR, the FAA said.

