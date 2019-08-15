Coroner: Dayton gunman had cocaine, other drugs in his system at time of mass shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYTON, Ohio -- The Montgomery County coroner said the Dayton gunman had cocaine and other drugs in his system at the time of the mass shooting that killed nine people before police fatally shot him.

Dr. Kent Harshbarger said during a Thursday news conference that authorities also found a bag of cocaine on the body of 24-year-old Connor Betts. He also had Xanax and alcohol in his system.

#august4shooting #update - Dr. Harshbarger - The shooter was found to have cocaine, Xanax, and alcohol in his system. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 15, 2019

Betts opened fire with an assault-style rifle in the Oregon entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio, early Aug. 4.

The coroner said all fatal gunshot wounds came from Betts' weapon, not police.

Dr. Harshbarger said that two people shot by Betts were also shot by police but that none of the shots were lethal.

Harshbarger said Betts was shot by police about 24 times with wounds mostly to Betts' upper torso and lower extremities.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said the goal during the mass shooting was to "immediately stop the killing." Betts was killed by police.

Authorities are still investigating a motive.

**Continuing coverage**