Cedar Point offering special 'Gold Pass' in honor of 150th Anniversary

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point is celebrating its 150th Anniversary and selling a special pass granting you unlimited access to both the amusement park and waterpark for less than the cost of two regular priced tickets.

The 2020 Gold Pass is available online for $99 and offers unlimited visits to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark for the rest of 2019 and all of 2020.

Gold Pass holders also receive free parking, special discounts, early ride times and exclusive ride nights.

Renewing passholders who choose the Gold Pass will also receive one free fast lane plus and one free bring-a-friend ticket which are both valid 8/15/19 – 10/27/19 (excludes Sunday, 9/1/19 and all Saturdays).

Gold Pass holders will also have the opportunity to gain “Golden Entry,” giving them access to the rides 30 minutes before the park opens.

