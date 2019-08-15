Akron police investigate double shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

AKRON, Ohio– Akron police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers received a report of multiple shots fired in the 1000 block of Rosemary Boulevard.

When they arrived on scene, detectives found an 18 year-old victim near the intersection of Rosemary and Dahlgren Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was able to run to a business on South Arlington Street. The 21-year-old man was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old victim’s name is being withheld until police identify the body and contact the family.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490 or (330) 375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at (330) 434-COPS.