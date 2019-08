× Streetsboro officers credited with pulling woman from sinking car

STREETSBORO, Ohio – Streetsboro police say two officers pulled a woman from a car that was sinking in the Liberty Park Lake Tuesday.

According to police, officers Matt Plesz and Jason Sackett swam out to the vehicle.

A bystander had also swam out to help.

The officers worked together to pull the woman through the sunroof.

The woman was taken to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.