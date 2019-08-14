× Stray kitten found at Progressive Field finds furever home

CLEVELAND — A stray kitten rescued from inside Progressive Field on Monday has found her forever home.

According to the Friendship Animal Protective League, “Relish” got to meet her new owner on Wednesday.

It turns out, the woman who adopted her works for the Indians so it was the purrfect fit.

“Relish” has also been given a new name and now goes by “Mia Sunshine Clawvinger.”

