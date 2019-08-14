Show Info: Wednesday, August 14
David’s Peach French Toast
Click here for the recipe.
Carlisle Inn
It’s an Amish County oasis filled with simple comforts and warm hospitality.
1357 Old Route 39, Sugarcreek 44681
https://www.dhgroup.com/inns
Pegasus Farm
Their mission is to create a community that holistically supports and empowers people with diverse needs through therapeutic equestrian programs.
7656 Edison St. NE, Hartville
www.pegasusfarm.org
Calvetta Bros. Floor Show & Cleveland APL
Calvetta Bros. Floor Show is the first-ever local corporate sponsor of Cleveland APL. Casey Calvetta and Judy Hunter explain why the partnership is so important.
Lineweaver Financial
9305 Sweet Valley Dr., Valley View
216-520-1711
https://www.lineweaver.net/
Dutch Valley Restaurant
Enjoy the made-from-scratch Amish kitchen in beautiful Sugarcreek, Ohio.
1343 Old Route 39, Sugarcreek 44681
330-852-4627
Cleveland National Air Show
Labor Day Weekend
August 31st, September 1 & 2nd
Burke Lakefront Airport
www.clevelandairshow.com
Around The Table Yarns
Conversation & Lunch with GG (Gaye Glasspie)
11a August 17 & 18th
FREE!
RSVP required
info@aroundthetableyarns.com
20085 Chagrin Blvd., Shaker Heights, OH 44122