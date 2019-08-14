Salvation Army worker finds dog abandoned inside garbage bag while going through donations

WARREN, Ohio — A dog is lucky to be alive after being found abandoned inside a garbage bag on Wednesday.

According to Jason Cooke with The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project, an employee at the Salvation Army was going through donations when he noticed a bag moving. When he looked inside, he found Daisy.

When Cooke caught word of what had happened, he immediately offered to take her into his care. He said a vet diagnosed her with flea allergy dermatitis, which is treatable. She is otherwise okay and has a very friendly temperament.

He thinks she is a mixed breed dog and is probably between four and six years old.

Daisy is currently available for adoption. Those interested in her can visit Cooke’s Facebook page.

Cooke also wanted to remind people that she is just one of hundreds of dogs in area shelters that desperately need homes.