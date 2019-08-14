Planning commission approves project to build housing, retail space on former Geauga Lake property

AURORA, Ohio -- After years of sitting vacant, new life is being breathed into the old property that once housed Geauga Lake.
After six hearings, Aurora Zoning and Planning Commission just approved a large mixed use development for the land near the Sea World Side of the old park.
It will include more than 300 town homes and single-family residences. There will also be 20 acres of retail space and a new park.
Even though the project has been formally approved, it not a done deal just yet.
The law director said city council still wants more input from the public to make sure all the details are just right.
